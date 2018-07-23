Chinese high-speed train wheels exported to Germany

HEFEI, July 23 (Xinhua) -- A shipment of 160 Chinese-manufactured wheels for high-speed trains have arrived in Germany, according to the exporter Magang (Group) Holding Co., Ltd. Monday.

Magang said that it is the first Chinese company to have exported high-speed train wheels to Germany.

The deal was signed between Magang and German railway company Deutsche Bahn last year.

Founded in the 1950s and based in east China's Anhui Province, Magang is China's first train wheel manufacturer and has exported train wheels to over 70 countries and regions.