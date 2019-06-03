IEEE lifts ban on peer review by Huawei employees

IEEE lifts restrictions on editorial and peer review activities on employees of Huawei and its affiliates.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a major technical professional organization for the advancement of technology in the world, said it has received a clarification from the U.S. Department of Commerce, so employees of Huawei and its affiliates can participate as peer reviewers and editors in its publication process. All IEEE members, regardless of employer, can continue to participate in all of the activities of the IEEE.

On May 16, the U.S. Department of Commerce applied export control restrictions to Huawei Technology Ltd and 68 of its affiliates. IEEE issued a statement regarding compliance and stated if the U.S. government clarified the application of the U.S. Export Administration Regulations with respect to peer review IEEE would provide an update to the IEEE community.

In a latest IEEE statement, it said it has received the required clarification, so all IEEE members, regardless of employer, can continue to participate in all of the activities of the IEEE.

Source: China Daliy