China's issuance of euro-denominated sovereign bonds helps boost Sino-European financial cooperation

2019-11-07 02:42:36 GMT2019-11-07 10:42:36(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

PARIS, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark the successful issuance by China of 4 billion euro-denominated sovereign bonds in Paris, the first such issuance in 15 years.

China's Vice Minister of Finance Zou Jiayi said at the ceremony that the issuance shows the great importance China attaches to and the support for the euro and Paris as an international financial center, and that the successful offering will further deepen Sino-French and Sino-European financial cooperation.

Odile Renaud-Basso, director general of the French Treasury, said that the issuance illustrates a close partnership between the two countries as well as China's confidence in Paris as an international financial center.

According to Sun Yu, executive vice president of the Bank of China who is one of the representatives of the bond underwriters, the issuance reflects the confidence of global investors in China's economy and their recognition of Chinese sovereign credit.

"This positive development further promotes exchanges between the French and Chinese bond markets," said Olivier Belorgey, chief financial officer of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. Enditem

