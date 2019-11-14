Home
China's industrial output expands 5.6 pct

2019-11-14 03:26:23 GMT2019-11-14 11:26:23(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.6 percent year on year in the first 10 months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

