U.S. stocks end higher amid data

NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors digested mixed economic releases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.75 points, or 0.42 percent, to 27,462.11. The S&P 500 rallied 11.36 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,078.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 46.80 points, or 0.56 percent, to 8,433.20.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded higher around market close, with the energy sector up 3.15 percent, leading the winners.

The majority of the 30 blue-chip stocks in the Dow extended gains around the closing bell, with shares of Chevron and Walgreens Boots Alliance up nearly 4.61 percent and 3.96 percent, respectively, leading the gainers.

Shares of widely-watched trade sensitive 3M and Intel also advanced over 2.83 percent and around 1.95 percent, respectively.

Shares of Under Armor slumped 18.92 percent, after the athletic apparel brand slashed its full-year revenue guidance.

On the economic front, U.S. factory goods orders retreated 0.6 percent in September, following an 0.1-percent drop in August, the Census Bureau said Monday.

The reading came worse than an estimated 0.5-percent fall by economists polled by Reuters and an expected 0.4-percent decrease by a MarketWatch survey.

Wall Street had a massive rally on Friday with the 30-stock index closing up 301.13 points to 27,347.36, fueled by better-than-anticipated jobs data.

U.S. employers added 128,000 jobs in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. The reading topped the 75,000 forecast of economists surveyed by MarketWatch.