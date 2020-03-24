China's Wuhan reports one new COVID-19 case in six days

One new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported Monday in Wuhan after the former hardest-hit city had seen zero new reports for five consecutive days.

The health commission of Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, said Tuesday the latest case in Wuhan was the only new COVID-19 case in the central Chinese province Monday.

Hubei saw seven new deaths, all of which were in Wuhan, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 3,160.

The province also saw 444 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday. Among the 4,200 patients being treated in hospital, 1,203 were still in severe condition and another 336 in critical condition, according to the commission.

Hubei has so far reported a total of 67,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,006 in Wuhan.