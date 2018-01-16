Gabon hopes China will continue to support its development: president

LIBREVILLE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Monday said he hoped that China will continue to support his country's development while meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Libreville.

Expressing his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for his warm reception during his visit to China in 2016, Ali Bongo said that his visit has strengthened his determination and confidence in deepening Sino-Gabonese ties.

He said that Gabon has rich resources and huge economic potentials and the country has ratified the strategy of economic diversification, and hoped that China, as Gabon's reliable cooperative partner, will continue to support the country's development, and carry out cooperation with Gabon in areas such as mining, fisheries and agro-processing.

The Gabonese president also appreciated the Chinese foreign policy that features friendly cooperation and mutual respect, adding that Gabon also welcomes the important role that China plays in African affairs.

He said that Gabon will firmly stick to the one-China policy and support China's unity as well as its efforts to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests in the South China Sea.

He added that Gabon is ready to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China, and contribute to the success of the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be held in Beijing later this year.

For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister recalled that the two Heads of States raised the bilateral relations to the comprehensive cooperative partnership in 2016 when Ali Bongo visited China, which shows the importance that China attaches to developing bilateral ties.

Wang said that China supports Gabon's efforts in transforming its resources into economic benefits and playing a more active role in regional affairs in Africa.

"China will work closely with Gabon on the success of the FOCAC Beijing summit, and open up new frontiers for China-Africa comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership through bilateral cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative." Wang said.