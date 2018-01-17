Chinese FM meets Sao Tome and Principe counterpart

SAO TOME, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that China is willing to promote all-round cooperation with Sao Tome and Principe and strengthen communications to safeguard the two countries' common interests.

Wang made the remarks while holding talks with his Sao Tome and Principe counterpart Urbino Botelho.

China advocates that all countries, big or small, be on an equal footing, Wang said, adding that China supports Sao Tome and Principe in exploring a development path that suits its own conditions.

He expressed the hope that the government and all walks of life of the African country would firmly adhere to the one-China principle, which serves as the prerequisite of the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Sao Tome and Principe and the political foundation for development of the two countries' ties.

During the official visit to China by Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada in April, the two countries agreed to establish a comprehensive cooperative partnership, Wang said.

When meeting with Trovoada, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed forging the relationship as a fine example of cooperation between big and small countries as well as South-South cooperation, setting the direction and goals for the two countries' ties.

Noting the remarkable development cooperation and exchange, Wang said restoring diplomatic ties with China was the absolutely right decision made by Sao Tome and Principe as it has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, especially to the people of Sao Tome and Principe.

China will work with Sao Tome and Principe to continuously enhance political mutual trust, push forward comprehensive cooperation in various fields and actively promote people-to-people exchanges between the two nations, Wang said.

He also pledged to offer support as needed in Sao Tome and Principe in order to help the country's growth and development.

Sao Tome and Principe, as a new member of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation, is welcomed to participate in the event to be held in Beijing this year, Wang said.

On his part, Botelho welcomed Wang's visit, which came on the one-year anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Sao Tome and Principe and China.

Noting that resuming diplomatic ties with China was the right decision by the government of Sao Tome and Principe, the minister said his country will stick to its unwavering support for the one-China policy.

Botelho said cooperation in various areas between the two countries has achieved satisfactory results in the past year, expressing the "earnest hope" that the two countries will maintain momentum in bilateral relations, deepen political mutual trust, and strive for more tangible achievements in bilateral cooperation.

Chinese companies, the minister said, are welcome to help improve the African nation's infrastructure and engage more in cooperation involving key areas such as agriculture and fishery.

Sao Tome and Principe is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, Botelho said, adding that the country will give full support to China in hosting a summit on China-Africa cooperation scheduled later this year in Beijing.

Sao Tome and Principe is the last leg of Wang's African and first new year trip from Jan. 12 to 16. Before heading to the country, Wang paid official visits to Rwanda, Angola and Gabon.