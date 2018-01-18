Cold War thinking harms efforts to resolve Korean Peninsula issue: FM spokesman

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China said Wednesday that Cold War thinking would undermine joint efforts to seek a proper resolution for the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue and create a division in the international community.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a routine press briefing when asked to comment on the Vancouver meeting, which calls for maximum pressure on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to force it to end its nuclear and missile programs.

"The 20-nation gathering hosted by the United States and Canada in the name of United Nations Command apparently reflects their Cold War thinking," Lu said.

He reiterated that to convene a meeting where major parties to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue were not included would not help in the creation of an appropriate resolution on the issue.

Lu said the main channel for handling and resolving the nuclear issue on the peninsula should still be the framework of the six-party talks and the UN Security Council.

"China has always persisted in resolving the peninsula nuke issue through dialogue and consultation," he said, reaffirming China's position on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"The crux of the Korean Peninsula nuke issue is the security issue," Lu said. "Only through dialogue can the parties concerned address their legitimate security concerns and find an effective way to peacefully solve the issue."

"Currently, the north and the south of the Korean Peninsula have been resuming dialogues and contact," he said, calling on all parties concerned to value the recent easing in tensions and support efforts of both sides to improve relations.

"It will be counterproductive to increase the DPRK's isolation and the pressure on its government," Lu said.

The meeting, in which China's foreign minister did not participate, came as the DPRK and the Republic of Korea have resumed talks after Pyongyang decided to join the PyeongChang Winter Olympics next month.