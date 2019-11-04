Chinese premier pledges multilateralism in meeting with UN chief

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BANGKOK, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to firmly uphold multilateralism in the context of complex international situations, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on Sunday.

China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will resolutely safeguard multilateralism, uphold the international system with the UN at its core, and support the international order based on international laws, Li said.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with the UN, and work with all parties to strive for progress in meeting the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

In dealing with climate change, China will undertake its responsibilities and obligations as a developing country, follow the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and implement the Paris Agreement with the international community in a comprehensive and efficient manner, so as to promote green, low-carbon, and sustainable growth, Li said.

For his part, Guterres said the international community must avoid any situation that separates the world and creates two systems and sets of rules.

China's development is conducive to multi-polarization and the process of multilateralism in the world, and to safeguarding world peace, he said.

The UN highly commends contributions China has made to support multilateralism, safeguard the international order based on international laws, implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and tackle climate change, Guterres said, adding the UN Secretariat is supportive of the Belt and Road Initiative. Enditem