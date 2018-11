Giant Panda Shunshun makes public debut at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 25, 2018. Giant Pandas Gonggong and Shunshun from Sichuan Province came to Hainan and made public debut after being adapted to their new home. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

