China
China allocates flood relief supplies to Anhui

2020-07-27 01:25:41 GMT2020-07-27 09:25:41(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday allocated more emergency supplies to Anhui Province in support of local flood control and disaster relief work, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said.

A total of 1.35 million woven bags, 1.2 million square meters of woven fabric, and 130,000 square meters of geotextile along with other supplies for flood relief were allocated from the national reserves to the province.

In the next three days, heavy rainfall is expected to hit Chongqing, Guizhou and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and the situation of flood control will remain grim and complex, according to the meteorological department.

So far, a total of 37,777 people stranded in floods were rescued and over 107,000 people were evacuated by rescue teams, said the MEM. 

