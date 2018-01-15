State Council to report management of state asset to top legislature

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet,will report the condition and management of state asset to theStanding Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC)annually, said a key document made public Sunday.

The State Council will submit two types of reports to the toplegislature, according to a guideline issued by the Communist Partyof China (CPC) Central Committee.

One will be a general report on basic conditions of all sorts ofstate asset, which the State Council will hand in a written oneannually and send an official to explain to the lawmakers in thelast year of their tenure.

The other will be a report on specific aspects of state asset,such as state-owned enterprises, state-owned financialinstitutions, state-run non-commercial institutions and state-ownednatural resources. Every year, except for the last of thelegislature's tenure, the State Council is required to dispatch anofficial to explain one of the specific reports to lawmakers.

The general report will include information nationwide butspecific reports on state-owned enterprises and financialinstitutions will mainly cover those supervised by the centralgovernment.

The official to explain the reports can be the premier or seniorofficials in charge of state asset, according to the guideline.

The move to establish such a mechanism is "a vital decision bythe CPC Central Committee to enhance supervision by the NPC overstate asset and an essential system for the Party and state totighten management of state asset," said the guideline.

"It is in line with the Constitution and law, meets people'sexpectation and vital for improving transparency and credibility ofmanagement of state asset," the document said.

Over the past few years, the NPC Standing Committee has heardreports by the State Council on state asset management but theywere limited to state-owned enterprises supervised by theState-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of theState Council, said a statement from the Commission for BudgetAffairs under the NPC Standing Committee, also on Sunday.

"The legislature's supervision is not adequate and should beimproved with new institutional measures," the statement said.

The first review is scheduled to be at a bi-monthly session ofthe 13th NPC Standing Committee in October this year, when ageneral report will be submitted and a State Council official willdeliver a specific report on state-owned financial institutions,according to the commission.

WHAT TO REPORT

According to the document, the report on state-owned enterprisesand financial institutions will focus on asset and liabilities ofthe corporations, major investment projects, risk control, reformand salary of senior executives, while the one on non-commercialinstitutions will center on their liabilities, reform ofmanagement, allocation, use and revenue of state asset.

The report on state-owned natural resources will be aboutconditions of natural resources, mechanisms of sustainabledevelopment and environmental protection as well as exploitationand conservation.

The State Council is asked to establish a complete and accuratedatabase about state asset, which can be shared by relevantministries and departments.

WHAT TO CHECK

The NPC Standing Committee is required to organizeinvestigations on relevant issues before reviewing the StateCouncil's reports. They will give feedback to the State Council,which then should report to the top legislature within six monthson how it addresses the relevant issues. Lawmakers can alsoinitiate inquiries into certain issues.

Lawmakers are expected to check how major Party and governmentpolicies and reform plans about state asset are implemented, howcertain laws and legislature's resolutions are enforced, howstate-owned enterprises and institutions serve national strategies,provide public goods and safeguard national security, and how theState Council works to maintain the value of state asset andprevent loss.

The State Council reports and review reports of the NPC StandingCommittee will be published, except for information banned by law,the guideline said.

The mechanism will be launched step by step, starting from theeasiest aspect to the difficult ones, the guideline said.

State asset will be divided into different categories, some ofwhich will be reported first and more will be added, it added.Enditem