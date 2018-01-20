Party leadership highlighted in proposed Constitution revision

Leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) must be strengthened and upheld in all areas of endeavor, according to a communique released Friday.

The communique, issued after the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, underscored that leadership of the CPC is the essential attribute of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the greatest strength of the system.

At the meeting, a proposal from the CPC Central Committee on revising the Constitution was adopted.

The second plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, is held in Beijing, capital of China, from Jan. 18 to 19. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Adherence to CPC leadership is listed as a principle in revising the Constitution, according to the communique.

It also highlighted other topics on major theoretical achievements, principles and policies.

The document stressed that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and is the Marxism for contemporary China and the 21st century.

The Thought should be a guiding ideology that must be upheld in the long term by the CPC and the country, according to the communique.

The document highlighted a five-sphere integrated plan to promote coordinated economic, political, cultural, social and ecological advancement, and the new vision of innovative, coordinated, green and open development for everyone.

It also emphasized the goals of finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020, basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035, and building China into a great modern socialist country by the middle of the 21st century.

Following the path of peaceful development, pursuing a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind are of great significance to the cause of peaceful development for humanity, according to the communique.

"The reform of the national supervision system is a significant political system reform that affects the whole landscape and a major decision to strengthen the self-supervision of the Party and the state," said the document.

Under the proposed new supervision system, supervision will cover everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

Enriching major institutional provisions in the Constitution would play an important role in improving and developing the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said the communique.