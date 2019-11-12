Home
70 years on, confident Chinese air force embraces growing openness

2019-11-12 02:31:50 GMT2019-11-12 10:31:50(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday with growing capacity building and international cooperation.

The PLA air force has participated in several joint exercises with the Pakistani and Thai air forces respectively since 2011.

The international exchanges showcased the image and capacity of the PLA air force to the world, said Yu Hailong, a former officer of a Chinese airborne forces company.

More than 40 officers and cadets from 16 countries joined a recent international exchange program held by the PLA air force in the city of Changchun in northeast China's Jilin Province.

"It is an important measure to develop friendly cooperation between the Chinese and foreign air forces," said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force, adding that it also showcased the Chinese air force is embracing the world with confidence and openness.

Apart from various military exchanges, the PLA air force also actively provides public security goods for the international community, including participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations and humanitarian assistance operations.

In recent years, the PLA air force has transported humanitarian aid materials or personnel to countries including the Maldives, Malaysia and Nepal in disaster relief operations, said Cheng Kai, an officer with the air force staff department.

