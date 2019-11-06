China toughens regulation on electronic cigarettes

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tobacco authorities have taken multiple measures to intensify the oversight on the online selling of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), according to the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

The administration and the State Administration for Market Regulation have recently jointly released a notice to ban the online sale of e-cigarettes and further reduce minors' exposure to the products.

So far, some e-cigarettes firms have closed sales links on their websites, and more than a dozen e-commerce platforms have removed related products, said an official with the administration.

The administration vows to further strengthen internet monitoring and take tougher regulating measures to punish acts of illegally making or selling e-cigarettes as there are still some e-commerce platforms promoting e-cigarettes for the Double 11 online shopping festival, said the official. Enditem