Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
China
>Society

Guangdong reports indigenous COVID-19 case infected by imported patient

1999-11-29 16:00:00 GMT(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

South China's Guangdong on Sunday reported the province's an indigenous case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected by a patient from Turkey.

According to the provincial health commission, the provincial capital of Guangzhou reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including two from the Philippines and Turkey respectively, and one indigenous case who has had contact with a confirmed imported patient.

The patient, a 34-year-old female surnamed Lin, was on a business trip to Istanbul from Jan. 22 to March 8. She was diagnosed Saturday.

The indigenous case, a 54-year-old male, was confirmed to have been infected Saturday. He first reported symptoms of muscular soreness, fatigue and mild fever on March 17 and went to hospital Friday.

An epidemiological survey showed that he was a close contact of Lin. A preliminary investigation led to 18 close contacts who have all been put under concentrated observation.

The whole province saw eight newly confirmed cases on Saturday. Except the indigenous one, the rest seven were from Britain, Thailand, Spain, France, the Philippines and Turkey.

Guangdong has reported a total of 1,407 confirmed cases so far, including 56 imported ones, and eight deaths.

| PRINT | RSS
Add Comment