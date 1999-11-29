Guangdong reports indigenous COVID-19 case infected by imported patient

South China's Guangdong on Sunday reported the province's an indigenous case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected by a patient from Turkey.

According to the provincial health commission, the provincial capital of Guangzhou reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including two from the Philippines and Turkey respectively, and one indigenous case who has had contact with a confirmed imported patient.

The patient, a 34-year-old female surnamed Lin, was on a business trip to Istanbul from Jan. 22 to March 8. She was diagnosed Saturday.

The indigenous case, a 54-year-old male, was confirmed to have been infected Saturday. He first reported symptoms of muscular soreness, fatigue and mild fever on March 17 and went to hospital Friday.

An epidemiological survey showed that he was a close contact of Lin. A preliminary investigation led to 18 close contacts who have all been put under concentrated observation.

The whole province saw eight newly confirmed cases on Saturday. Except the indigenous one, the rest seven were from Britain, Thailand, Spain, France, the Philippines and Turkey.

Guangdong has reported a total of 1,407 confirmed cases so far, including 56 imported ones, and eight deaths.