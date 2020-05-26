Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,731, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of them, five were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and two in Shanghai and Fujian respectively, the commission said, adding that no new suspected cases were reported.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,685 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized, including one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.