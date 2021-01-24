4 dead, 6 injured in south China traffic accident

NANNING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Four people have died and six others were injured in a traffic accident in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, authorities said Sunday.

The accident took place at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the regional capital Nanning when a car rammed into nine electric bicycles back to back, according to the city's public security bureau.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, has been detained. According to the traffic police, the man said he is an employee of an auto shop. He was driving a new car and lost control before the accident happened.

Further investigation is underway. Enditem