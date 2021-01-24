Hong Kong reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 10,085 in total

HONG KONG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 76 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking its total tally to 10,085.

The new cases included 72 local infections, of which 27 had an unknown origin. There were also about 60 cases that tested positive preliminarily, according to a CHP press briefing.

The HKSAR government on Saturday issued compulsory testing notice in respect of a local specified "restricted area" in a bid to cut COVID-19 spread.

Nearly 7,000 people from the "restricted area" have been tested thus far, in which 12 of them were tested positive for COVID-19, the CHP said.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 776 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 36 patients are in critical condition. Enditem