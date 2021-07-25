Young people favor offline games to socialize: survey

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 90 percent of Chinese people surveyed recently by the China Youth Daily said offline social games such as tabletop games will become a popular way for young people to make new friends.

Among the 1,543 people surveyed, 83.6 percent said they have met their social needs through offline games including room escape and jubensha, literally translated as "script homicide"-- a role-playing murder mystery game.

About 73.9 percent of the respondents said they believe that such games will help them expand their social circle and boost friendly exchanges, while 84.1 percent said they are fond of offline social games.

Zhang Danni, a junior college student, said she has played jubensha and tabletop games several times and such activities ensure that friends gathering is not just limited to eating and shopping.

"If we want to know each other better, we can meet and play such games," she said.

Zhang Wufan, a university student from north China's Shanxi Province, said that offline games help ease social awkwardness. "We will feel more relax and speak our minds freely while playing such games."

The offline gaming industry is undergoing rapid development and the themes cater to market trends and preferences of young people, winning their attention, said Zhang, adding that people can make new friends with those sharing the same hobby through such games.

"I think this is an effective way to socialize," Zhang said. Enditem