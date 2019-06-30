Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage
Entertainment
>Movie

"Spider-Man: Far from Home" tops Chinese mainland box office

2019-06-30 13:08:03 GMT2019-06-30 21:08:03(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- "Spider-Man: Far from Home," the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continued to top the Chinese mainland box office Saturday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Sunday.

The new sequel to the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" collected over 241.57 million yuan (around 35.1 million U.S. dollars) in ticket sales, accounting for nearly 79 percent of the total Chinese mainland box office revenue.

The Oscar-winning Japanese film "Spirited Away" ranked second by grossing more than 32.26 million yuan, despite its huge gap with the Marvel blockbuster.

It was followed by "Toy Story 4," which raked in over 14.93 million yuan.

China's domestically produced horror film "Mortal Ouija" and romantic film "My Best Summer" respectively pulled in 4.04 million yuan and 3.61 million yuan, ranking forth and fifth on the chart. Enditem

| PRINT | RSS