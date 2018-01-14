CCDI pledges to safeguard Xi's core status, crack down upon corruption

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft agency onSaturday pledged to safeguard the position of Xi Jinping, generalsecretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee,as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party.

The key to implementing the spirit of the 19th CPC NationalCongress is to safeguard Xi's position as the core of the CPCCentral Committee and the whole Party, and to safeguard theauthority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unifiedleadership, said a communique adopted at the second plenary sessionof the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection(CCDI), which was held from Thursday to Saturday.

Another key is to study and grasp Xi Jinping Thought onSocialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and make itthe guide in practice and work, it said.

"Currently, the fight against corruption remains grave andcomplex, and the full and strict governance over the Party shouldnot be given up halfway. We must have the resolve and tenacity topersevere in the never-ending fight against corruption," said thecommunique.

"We must focus on solving problems, maintain strategic resolve,eliminate distraction of wrong ideas, and ensure strict Partyself-governance without any pause or slackness," it said.

CCDI members and senior Party and state leaders,including Xi, LiZhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, attendedthe session. Xi delivered a speech at the opening meeting.

Xi's speech explained strategic guidelines for Party governance,summarized progress made in the past five years and analyzedchallenges and risks ahead, the communique said, adding that it isimportant for all Party to carefully study it.

POLITICAL DISCIPLINES

The most important thing is to tighten the Party's politicalrules and disciplines, said the communique, calling for bettersupervision over the political life of the Party and how itspolicies are being implemented.

The "Janus-faced ones", who are disloyal and dishonest to theParty, who comply in pubic but oppose in private, should be firmlyexcluded, it said.

In the communique, the CCDI pledged to enhance monitoring ofpolitical life within the Party and inspect how key principles andpolicies are carried out and internal management mechanismsoperate.

SUPERVISORY NETWORK COVERING ALL

The communique pledged to build a supervisory network over allstate functionaries, under the Party's leadership.

China is expanding a pilot reform of supervisory systems inBeijing, Shanxi and Zhejiang nationwide, with supervisorycommissions being established at national, provincial, city andcounty levels.

Sharing offices and staff with CPC discipline agencies, the newcommissions will incorporate existing supervisory, corruptionprevention and control agencies within government andprocuratorates.

Efforts should be made to create a highly efficient supervisorymechanism to ensure coordination between discipline inspection andjudicial investigation, the CCDI communique said.

FIGHTING BUREAUCRACY, CURBING PRIVILEGES

The CCDI will closely monitor undesirable work styles.

"More will be done to curb formalities for formalities' sake andbureaucracy," the communique said. "Those who are active only inwords rather than deeds will be held accountable."

The communique stressed firm opposition to Party officialsseeking privileges, and urged efforts to push leading officials todiscipline themselves and their families.

The CCDI will continue to dispatch inspection teams regularlyand on specific missions and launch more effective educationcampaigns.

ZERO TOLERANCE

"We will continue to see that there are no no-go zones, no stoneis left unturned, and no tolerance is shown for corruption," thecommunique said.

The CCDI said the fight against corruption will target officialswho have shown no restraint and continued their wrongdoing afterthe 18th CPC National Congress in late 2012.

The CCDI will fight corruption in selection and appointment ofofficials, government approval and supervision, resourceexploitation, finance, and other key areas prone to corruption.

The commission stressed efforts to address corruption thatoccurs on the people's doorsteps, especially in poverty relief. Thefight against corruption at the grassroots level will be combinedwith that against criminal gangs. The "protection umbrella" behindthe gangs will be removed, it said.

Officials working in discipline inspection and supervisionshould be loyal, resolute, responsible and maintain discipline andthe law, ensuring that power bestowed by the Party and the peopleis not abused, according to the communique.