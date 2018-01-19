Olympic champ Shen Xue named president of newly-established Chinese Figure Skating Association

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Figure Skating Association (CFSA) has been officially established here on Thursday, with retired Olympic and world champion Shen Xue appointed president.

Shen, who paired with her now-husband Zhao Hongbo to win China's first figure skating Olympic gold medal in Vancouver 2010, will lead the new organization, which is to be based in Beijing.

The Chinese Skating Association (CSA), which was founded last May, previously managed figure skating in China, and will continue to govern short and long-track speed skating.

Eight months ago when the CSA was initiated, the country's national short track speed skating team coach Li Yan was elected as president, while Shen Xue served as the executive vice president.

Operating independently from the CSA, the CFSA will focus on all issues involving the development of figure skating in China.

Shen and Zhao participated in four Winter Olympic Games, claiming two bronze from the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and the 2006 Turin Olympic Games before breaking the monopoly of European and American players in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. They are also three-time world champions.

The 39-year-old Shen announced her retirement from competitive skating in 2010 and began coaching before working for China's State General Administration of Sport, focusing on winter sports and the development of figure skating.