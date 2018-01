Children view performances during a folk fair to celebrate traditional New Year festival of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2018.(Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

An old man plays lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a folk fair to celebrate traditional New Year festival of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2018.(Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Women of Dong ethnic group attend a folk fair to celebrate traditional New Year festival of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2018.(Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Women make toast during a folk fair to celebrate traditional New Year festival of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

People play lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a folk fair to celebrate traditional New Year festival of the Dong ethnic group in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2018.(Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)