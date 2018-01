The professors honored with distinguished professorship pose a group photo with Qiu Yong (5th L, front), president of Tsinghua, and Chen Xu(5th R, front), chairperson of Tsinghua University Council, at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2018. Tsinghua University Sunday presented its highest academic title for honor in the field of arts, humanities and social sciences to 18 professors. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Qiu Yong (L), president of Tsinghua University, presents the distinguished professor certificate to professor Li Qiang at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2018. Tsinghua University Sunday presented its highest academic title for honor in the field of arts, humanities and social sciences to 18 professors. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)