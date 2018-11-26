Never giving-up results in title defense: world chess champion Ju Wenjun

World champion Ju Wenjun landed in Beijing with her trophy after retaining her crown in the Women's World Chess Championship 2018 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

"Every single day of training in the last two years is worthwhile," said Ju upon her arrival on Friday, who won her world title as a challenger from compatriot Tan Zhongyi in the World Chess Championship Match in May, 2018.

During the four-game final in Russia, Ju, 27, was once at the brink of losing her title with two draws and one loss against home favorite Kateryna Lagno in the first three classic games.

She managed a win in the last game, dragging the match into the first two-game tiebreaker, and won both of them to register a comeback victory.

"Of course there were times when I was in low mood, including when I lost Game 2. I came up with a change that proved to be bad and granted my opponent the win," Ju said. "After that I was really frustrated, and even doubted myself."

"In Game 4, I just gave my all and did not give up. I told myself 'it's not over yet'," she added.

Ju also expressed her gratitude for Ni Hua, her coach at the Shanghai chess club, who offered her instructions and support back in China during the championship.

Ju will soon leave for Shenzhen to participate in the China Chess League.