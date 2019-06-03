Xi stresses habit of garbage sorting

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has underlined efforts to cultivate the good habit of garbage classification to improve the living environment and contribute to green and sustainable development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on garbage sorting.

"Garbage classification is related to the people's living environment and the economical use of resources. It is also an important embodiment of the level of civic-mindedness," Xi said.

The key to carrying out waste sorting is to strengthen scientific management, form a mechanism with lasting effects, and cultivate the habit of waste sorting, Xi said, adding that China should strengthen guidance, adapt measures to local conditions, and make continuous, detailed and concrete efforts.

"Extensive education and guidance should be carried out to make the people realize the importance and necessity of garbage sorting," Xi said.

Through effective supervision and guidance, the country will let more people take action and cultivate the good habit of garbage classification to improve the living environment and contribute to green and sustainable development, Xi said.

In December 2016, Xi presided over a meeting of the central leading group for financial and economic affairs, which studied on rolling out garbage classification nationwide.

Xi also made field trips to learn about garbage sorting at the community level and put forward requirements for the work.

By the end of 2020, garbage sorting systems will have been built in 46 major Chinese cities, and all cities at the prefecture level and above should have built such systems by 2025.