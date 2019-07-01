6 killed in road mishap in north China

HOHHOT, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Six people were killed and 38 others were injured as of 11 a.m. Monday in a traffic accident in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on a highway in Aershan, Xing'an League, when a lorry heading from Ulanhot to Aershan failed to overtake a coach in the same direction and had a head-on collision with a dump truck in the opposite direction. The three vehicles burst into flames.

The injured are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. Five are in critical condition.