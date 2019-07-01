Lillard, Blazers agree on supermax extension

NEW YORK, June 30 (Xinhua) -- NBA All-Star guard Damian Lillard has agreed to a four-year, 196 million U.S. dollar supermax extension with the Portland Trail Blazers that will kick in from the 2021-22 season.

Lillard's existing contract still has two years to run, and according to ESPN, the 29-year-old will have a 52 million dollar option for the 2024-25 season when his new deal ends.

Should he sign the new contract, Lillard will become the first NBA player to earn more than 50 million dollars per year. This extension also heralds a new NBA era characterized by contracts aimed at reserving elite players.

Lillard was taken in by the Blazers as the sixth overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft. He led the Trail Blazers to six playoff appearances, including last season when he averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals to fire the Trail Blazers to their first Western Conference finals since 2000.