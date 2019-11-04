Nearly 200 Hong Kong enterprises to participate in 2nd CIIE

HONG KONG, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 200 Hong Kong enterprises will participate in the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai to showcase quality Hong Kong products and services and promote Hong Kong as the international commerce and trading platform in Asia, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday.

In the second CIIE, to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, a Hong Kong Exhibition Area inside the China Pavilion of the Country Pavilion for Trade and Investment will be set up to introduce Hong Kong's role, contributions and participation in the past 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as the milestones and opportunities of Hong Kong's trade and economic development, including those brought about by the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The nearly 200 Hong Kong enterprises, an increase of about 20 percent compared with the inaugural CIIE, will also take part in the Enterprise and Business Exhibition of the second CIIE.

"The increase in the number of participating enterprises shows that enterprises hope to make use of the prime opportunity presented by the CIIE in promoting quality Hong Kong products and services to the mainland and international markets," said Edward Yau, secretary for commerce and economic development of the HKSAR government.

The CIIE brings massive opportunities to Hong Kong enterprises interested in exploring the market in the mainland, Yau pointed out.

"Hong Kong has all along been partnering with mainland enterprises in exploring new development opportunities and bringing in goods and services from around the world into China, as evidenced from an increase of about eight percent in the value of products re-exported to the mainland via Hong Kong last year," he said.