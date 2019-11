China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, berths in the port of Hobart, Australia, Nov. 4, 2019. After a 20-day voyage, the Chinese icebreaker on China's 36th Antarctic research expedition docked in Australia's port of Hobart on Monday. This is the first time that it has berthed in a foreign port since its maiden voyage started. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, berths in the port of Hobart, Australia, Nov. 4, 2019. After a 20-day voyage, the Chinese icebreaker on China's 36th Antarctic research expedition docked in Australia's port of Hobart on Monday. This is the first time that it has berthed in a foreign port since its maiden voyage started. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, prepares to dock in the port of Hobart, Australia, Nov. 4, 2019. After a 20-day voyage, the Chinese icebreaker on China's 36th Antarctic research expedition docked in Australia's port of Hobart on Monday. This is the first time that it has berthed in a foreign port since its maiden voyage started. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)