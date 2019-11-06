Syrian army reaches oil fields in Kurdish-held areas in Hasakah province

A Syrian worker is seen in the Saida oil field in the countryside of Qamishli, northeastern Hasakah province, Syria, on Nov. 5, 2019. The Syrian army on Tuesday deployed in new areas rich in oil fields in the countryside of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, the latest progress in the overall deployment of the Syrian army in Kurdish-held areas near the border with Turkey. (Str/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Syrian army on Tuesday deployed in new areas rich in oil fields in the countryside of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, the latest progress in the overall deployment of the Syrian army in Kurdish-held areas near the border with Turkey, according to state news agency SANA and a source told Xinhua.

SANA said the army units deployed on 60 km of the borderline with Turkey in northern Syria, adding that the Syrian army entered the area between the Qamishli city and the Rmelan area that is rich in oil and gas fields in Hasakah countryside.

Meanwhile, a military officer told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the army's entry to the oil fields area is the first since losing the area in 2012.

"We have deployed toward the town of Qahtaniyeh from Qamishli on the Syrian-Turkish border and of course this deployment is so important due to the presence of significant oil and gas fields," the officer said.

Another soldier said the Syrian army will consolidate positions in the newly-entered areas.

"We have moved from Qamishli toward Qahtaniyeh and we will keep on advancing and consolidate our presence here God willing," he told Xinhua.

It's worth noting that the areas where the army is currently deploying have been controlled by the Kurdish forces since 2012.

The deployment of the Syrian army in Kurdish-held areas is part of a deal mediated by Russia late last month to help avert some areas a Turkish campaign that has been ongoing in Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria since October 9.