China's Gree licenses patented techs to Grundfos

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Gree Electric Appliances Inc., China's leading home appliances manufacturer, has signed an agreement with Grundfos, licensing three patented technologies to the Denmark-based pump manufacturer.

The authorized technologies on rare-earth-free reluctance machines developed by Gree, could raise motor efficiency to the highest class-5 international energy efficiency level (IE5) without using rare-earth permanent magnet, Gree said on Tuesday.

Dong Mingzhu, chairperson of Gree Electric Appliances, said the company endeavors to share energy-efficient innovations with international enterprises through patent licensing, and contribute to global sustainability.

"Pushing for greener and cleaner development is a key mission of an excellent corporate that can do good to the society," Dong said.

Gree is a Chinese innovation-oriented electric appliances giant with a total of 59,568 patent applications, among which 28,874 are of its inventions, lastest statistics showed. Gree-developed products have been sold in more than 160 countries and regions.

China is committed to protecting intellectual property and creating a favorable business environment, said Gan Shaoning, deputy head of the National Intellectual Property Administration.

Grundfos is one of the world's leading pump manufacturer and produces nearly 16 million pumps annually. The use of rare-earth-free motors will be better for the environment, it said.