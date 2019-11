People visit a cosmetics booth at the Lifestyles exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2019. The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai greeted a large number of visitors on the second day of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People visit the booth of Mazak at the Equipment exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2019. The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai greeted a large number of visitors on the second day of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor experiences Honda Walking Assist at the Automobile exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2019. The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai greeted a large number of visitors on the second day of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows the Equipment exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai greeted a large number of visitors on the second day of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People view a Hyundai Nexo Hydrogen fuel cell car at the Automobile exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2019. The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai greeted a large number of visitors on the second day of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows a massage armchair at the Lifestyles exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai greeted a large number of visitors on the second day of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)