CIIE provides New Zealand companies wider pool of Chinese consumers: trade minister

WELLINGTON, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker told Xinhua on Thursday that the China International Import Exposition (CIIE) can increase the reach of New Zealand companies to a wider pool of buyers.

During the second year in Shanghai's trade gala, more than 90 Kiwi companies and brands showcase their products in Shanghai, almost doubling last year's number. Parker said this not only included companies such as New Zealand giant players Fonterra, Zespri, Silver Fern Farms and Synlait, but also small companies exhibiting a wide range of products.

He said there were 50 New Zealand brands exhibiting at standalone booths spanning a range of product areas and around 45 New Zealand companies registered to participate in the "Taste New Zealand" pavilion in the Food and Beverage space.

"The companies are exhibiting premium dairy, ice-cream, meat, seafood, fruit, beverage, honey, breakfast and other packaged food as well as health and well-being products," said the minister.

Comparing to the success of 7.6 million U.S. dollars deal signed by New Zealand largest local peanut producer PICS during the first CIIE, Kiwi dairy company and Milk New Zealand Dairy Ltd won a deal valued 42 million U.S. dollars at this year's CIIE.

Parker believed more New Zealand companies would achieve unexpected business benefits this time due to their renowned safe, traceable, nutritious and sustainable products for consumers, adding that the second CIIE should be of equal success as last year.