Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage

Trump says might attend Russia's victory day parade next May

2019-11-09 04:20:39 GMT2019-11-09 12:20:39(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is considering attending Russia's Victory Day military parade next May though he is unsure whether he can do it due to its timing.

"It is in the middle of our campaign season, but I will certainly think about it," Trump told reporters when he was asked if he would attend the event.

Trump, who has yet to visit Russia as U.S. president, said he appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation, saying it is "a very big deal celebrating the end of the war."

"It is in the middle of the political season, so I will see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could," he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in June that Putin had invited Trump to attend the Victory Day commemorative events in Moscow next May.

The 2020 events will mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush attended the Moscow's Red Square parade in 1995 and 2005 respectively, while Barack Obama declined to show up for the 70th anniversary in 2015 due to the Crimea issue.

| PRINT | RSS