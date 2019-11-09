China welcomes U.S. confirmation of poultry products inspection equivalence
2019-11-09 04:21:19 GMT2019-11-09 12:21:19(Beijing Time)Xinhua English
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the U.S. government's move to confirm the equivalence of poultry products inspection systems between the two countries, the General Administration of Customs said Saturday.
SINA English is the English-language destination for news and information about China. Find general information on life, culture and travel in China through our news and special reports or find business partners through our online Business Directory. For investment opportunities with SINA, please click the link "Investor" below.