Incumbent president leads Romania's presidential elections: exit polls

2019-11-11 03:07:28 GMT2019-11-11 11:07:28(Beijing Time) Xinhua English
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (C) speaks to the media in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 10, 2019. Exit polls showed that incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is ahead of other candidates in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, gaining 39 percent of the votes. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)　　Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (C) speaks to the media in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 10, 2019. Exit polls showed that incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is ahead of other candidates in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, gaining 39 percent of the votes. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Exit polls showed that incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is ahead of other candidates in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, gaining 39 percent of the votes.

Iohannis' main political rivals, Social Democrat leader Viorica Dancila came second with 22.5 percent, while Leader of the Save Romania Union Dan Barna got 16.4 percent, according to the exit polls jointly carried out by local pollsters CURS and Avangarde.

The other 11 candidates had far fewer votes, with the fourth place candidate winning less than 8 percent.

The margin for error of the exit polls is 2.5 percent, CURS-Avangarde representatives claimed. The official results of Sunday's elections were expected to come out on Wednesday.

If none of the candidates secures a majority of votes, a second round will be held two weeks later between the top two with the most votes and the election will be won by the candidate who gets the highest number of votes validly cast.

Romania's president is elected every five years, with two successive terms allowed.

 

