Jordan says recalled ambassador to return to Israel

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a press conference in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 11, 2019. Ayman Safadi said on Monday that the country's ambassador to Israel has been recalled as Israel continues to detain two Jordanians. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Jordanian foreign minister said on Monday that the country's ambassador to Israel will return to Tel Aviv after having been recalled over the Israeli continued detention of two Jordanians.

Ayman Safadi made the announcement at a press conference, where he said the ambassador will return to Israel on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Jordan is committed to the peace treaty with Israel and peace is a strategic Arab option, he noted.

The announcement came just a day after Jordan announced the official termination of an agreement which leases part of the kingdom's land to Israel.

This decision serves Jordan's interests, Safadi said.