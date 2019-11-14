Nadal comes from behind to clinch first win at ATP Finals

LONDON, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- World numbber one Rafael Nadal overcame one set down and a 0-4 beginning in the third set to edge Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(4) in his second match at the ATP World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.

Nadal, 33, was disappointed by himself for being "lack of competitive spirit" in his first match on Monday as he lost to German defending champion Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Facing the tough Russian, who forced him to win this year's US Open final until the fifth set, Nadal showed great mental strength and the determination to comeback.

"It's definitly not one of the best performance of my career. I really hope that I can play better," said Nadal. "To win this match is a combination of a lot of things: luck, some mistakes of Daniil, some good moments of myself at the end."

The Spaniard saved a break point in the seventh game but failed to confront his aggressive opponent in the tiebreak of the first set. He then broke twice to win the second set, but astonishingly started the deciding set in 0-4 done.

More extraodinarily, Nadal broke in the 8th and 10th game, dragging the encounter into another tiebreak.

"At 5-3, I started to believe (I have chances to win), because being only one break away, why not? I need to be there. I need to create the moment and I need to put the pressure," said Nadal.

Nadal is going to play against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his last group match on Friday. The 21-year-old debutant of the tournament from Greece defeated Medvedev on Monday and will face Zverev later this evening.