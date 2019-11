Jack Ma (2nd L, Front), the founder of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba, meets with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (2nd R, Front) in Abuja, Nigeria, on Nov. 14, 2019. Jack Ma pledged on Thursday to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa. (Photo by Olatunji Obasa/Xinhua)

Jack Ma, the founder of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba, speaks at the Nigeria Digital Economy Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Nov. 14, 2019. Jack Ma pledged on Thursday to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa. (Photo by Jiang Xuan/Xinhua)