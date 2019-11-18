Meeting of World Media Summit presidium to be held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The fourth meeting of the World Media Summit (WMS) presidium will be held in Shanghai on Monday, with the participation of senior executives of 13 media organizations from 11 countries, according to the WMS secretariat.

Cai Mingzhao, executive president of the WMS and president of Xinhua News Agency, will preside over the meeting.

Senior executives of the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Al Jazeera Media Network, the Associated Press, BBC, Kyodo News, Naspers South Africa, Reuters, Folha de S. Paulo Press Group of Brazil, International News Agency and Radio Sputnik, TASS Russian News Agency, the Hindu Group, Xinhua and ANSA will attend the meeting.

With a theme of "New Era, New Media and New Vision," the delegates will discuss topics ranging from the opportunities and challenges that media faces in an era of all-media and the WMS in a new decade.

Delegates will also discuss and decide on issues related to the host of the fourth WMS in 2020.

The WMS was co-initiated by nine media organizations with global influences, including Xinhua, News Corporation, the Associated Press, Reuters, TASS Russian News Agency, Kyodo News, and BBC.

The first WMS was held in Beijing from Oct. 8 to 10 in 2009. Organized by Xinhua, more than 170 media leaders from across the world attended the event, which issued a joint statement.

The second WMS was held in Moscow in 2012. The third summit was held in the Qatari capital of Doha in 2016.