U.S., South Korea postpone military exercise

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A top U.S. military official said the United States and South Korea have postponed a combined flying training event, according to the U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday.

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted as saying Saturday the decision was made to help give an opportunity to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to come back to the negotiation table.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in have approved the decision, the statement said.

The flying training event is a wing-sized event with aircrew from the United States and South Korea. Trump cancelled the predecessor event, Exercise Vigilant Eagle, in 2018.