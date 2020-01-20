Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage

Hainan's foreign trade up 6.8 pct in 2019

2020-01-20 08:49:23 GMT2020-01-20 16:49:23(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

HAIKOU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade volume of south China's Hainan Province reached 90.59 billion yuan (about 13.21 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, up 6.8 percent year on year, according to the Haikou Customs.

The province's exports hit 34.37 billion yuan in 2019, with a year-on-year increase of 15.4 percent, and the imports increased 2.1 percent to 56.22 billion yuan last year.

The duty-free imports showed a robust growth last year, surging by 89.7 percent to 13.27 billion yuan.

Hainan's foreign trade with the countries under the Belt and Road Initiative reached 35.23 billion yuan, up 10.6 percent year on year, accounting for 38.9 percent of the province's total. Its trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rose 42.3 percent to 27.77 billion yuan, taking up 30.7 percent of the total.

Hainan has trade connections with 183 countries and regions, up 13.7 percent from the previous year, said Ju Chunmei, an official with the Haikou Customs.

 

| PRINT | RSS