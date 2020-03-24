Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage

313,000 COVID-19 tests done in U.S., 41,000 tested positive

2020-03-24 03:30:50 GMT2020-03-24 11:30:50(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that 313,000 coronavirus tests have been completed in the United States, and more than 41,000 tests were positive.

During a White House press briefing, Pence said all state and hospital labs are now required to report their coronavirus test numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will distribute 8 million N95 masks, and that personal protective equipment for medical professionals is being shipped to "hotspots" around the country.

According to Trump, 73 pallets of personal protective equipment will be shipped to New York, and 36 pallets will be sent to Washington state -- two areas hit hard by COVID-19.

Trump said he had signed an executive order to prohibit hoarding of medical equipment and supplies used for treating and preventing coronavirus. 

| PRINT | RSS