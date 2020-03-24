Home
Singapore donates 500,000 USD to WHO's plan against COVID-19

2020-03-24 03:29:52 GMT2020-03-24 11:29:52(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Singaporean government will be donating 500,000 U.S. dollars to support the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) for COVID-19, which aims to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus.

According to a press statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health on Monday night, the donation is in response to appeals by the United Nations (UN) and the WHO.

The ministries said that Singapore is deeply concerned about the growing scale of the COVID-19 outbreak and its enormous public health, social and economic impact, including the loss of many precious lives.

"Singapore will continue to work closely with the WHO and the UN to explore how best we can contribute to the ongoing efforts," they added.

