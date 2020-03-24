Home
News
China
Politics
Society
Defense And Diplomacy
Environment
World
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Buz & Tech
Finance & Economy
Business & Industry
Science & Tech
Markets
Entertainment
Celebrity
Movie
Music
TV
Others
Sports
Soccer
Basketball
Tennis & Golf
Others
Press release
Cultural Bridge
Heritage & Art
Education
Health
History
People to People
Travel
Weibo
Photo
Video
Special Coverage

Infected players feeling good, says Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny

2020-03-24 03:30:17 GMT2020-03-24 11:30:17(Beijing Time) Xinhua English

WARSAW, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said on Monday that the players of his team who were infected with COVID-19 feel good and they don't have any symptoms of the disease.

The team is in isolation after Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Blaise Matuidi and Paolo Dybala were also both infected with COVID-19.

"Mentally it's a hard situation. For 10 days all the team was isolated and we had to stay at home. The players who have already tested negative on coronavirus are allowed to leave the flat for example to do shopping. The streets are empty," Szczesny was quoted as saying by Polish media on Monday.

"Rugani had a fever and asked for tests, just after he tested positive the club decided to isolate the team. Now all players who were diagnosed with COVID-19 feel good. We are still in touch and talk via social media because we feel solidarity in such circumstances," added Szczesny.

The Pole decided to support Italy in the fight against coronavirus outbreak. "One might consider himself unlucky to be in Italy at this moment, the country hit hardest by the virus. But I don't agree. I feel lucky to be here because I know this is a country that will beat this virus with unity and passion that Italians are famous for. I'm proud to share this difficult moment with the people of Italy," wrote the player in social media.

| PRINT | RSS