Roundup: Sweden, Britain cruise to next round in Olympic women's football tournament

TOKYO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Sweden and Britain achieved early qualification for the Olympic women's football tournament quarterfinals after a second consecutive win in their own group on Saturday, which also saw two thrilling draws with plenty of goals.

After overpowering gold medal hopeful USA in the opening match, Sweden continued their strong run in the group by defeating Australia. The women Socceroos took a 2-1 lead in the match and was awarded a penalty when their opponents regained the lead again 3-2. But Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl saved the penalty before her team extended the lead 4-2, locking a spot in the next round.

In other action, the USA rebounded from their previous loss by crushing New Zealand 6-1.

In Group E, the goal by British forward Ellen White set apart her team and the host Japan and secured an early qualification with two wins. Canada topped Chile 2-1 to rest at the second in the group.

In Group F, China and Zambia came to a 4-4 draw after a goal fest, with Chinese player Wang Shuang scoring all four goals for her team and Zambia's Barbra Banda bagged a hat-trick for the second match in a row.

Both teams ended with one point after two matches with China taking 3rd place in the group by advantage in goal differences. The "Steel Roses" are facing a daunting task to defeat World Cup runner-up the Netherlands in the last group stage match on July 27 to qualify for the next round.

After scoring six goals in two matches, Zambian captain Banda has tied the record for most goals scored by a woman in Olympic football since the inaugural event at Atlanta 1996. Netherland forward Vivianne Miedema soon joined the rank after adding a brace to her previous four goals in another high-scoring draw which saw her team and Brazil tied 3-3. Enditem