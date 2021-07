TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi claimed the women's 400m individual medley title at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Ohashi burst into tears after winning in four minutes and 32.08 seconds. Emma Weyant (4:32.76) and Hali Flickinger (4:34.90), both from the United States, took the silver and the bronze respectively.

Rio Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungaria finished fifth in 4:35.98. Enditem